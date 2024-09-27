Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 253. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1786 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search