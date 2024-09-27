Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 253. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
