Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

