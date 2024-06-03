Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

