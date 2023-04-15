Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1217 $
Price in auction currency 86000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

