Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
