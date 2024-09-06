Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1781 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1)