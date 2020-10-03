Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 114,871. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1905 $
Price in auction currency 114871 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
