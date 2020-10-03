Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 114,871. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1905 $
Price in auction currency 114871 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1771 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search