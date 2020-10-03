Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 114,871. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)