Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1765 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search