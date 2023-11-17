Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (50) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (14) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) SP64 (5) SP63 (5) DETAILS (1) RB (6) BN (24) PL (1) Service PCGS (20) NGC (9) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (11)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)