Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
