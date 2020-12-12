Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1752 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

