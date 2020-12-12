Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1752 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
