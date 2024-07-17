Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,728

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
