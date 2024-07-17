Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,728
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search