Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,840

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

