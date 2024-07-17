Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
