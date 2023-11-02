Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
