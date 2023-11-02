Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

