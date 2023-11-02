Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (8) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (3) VF35 (1)