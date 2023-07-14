Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,204

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 525. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******


