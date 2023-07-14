Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,204
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 525. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
