Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (20)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1794 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search