Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
