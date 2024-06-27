Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1655 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
