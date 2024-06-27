Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1655 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search