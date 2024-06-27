Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

