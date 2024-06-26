Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

