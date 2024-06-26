Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
