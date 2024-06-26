Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

