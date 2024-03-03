Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
