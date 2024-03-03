Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
