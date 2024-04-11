Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7221 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (7)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search