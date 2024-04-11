Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7221 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

