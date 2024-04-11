Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7221 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

