Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
