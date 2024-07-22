Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
