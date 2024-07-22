Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1787 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (19) XF (21) VF (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (3) BN (19) Service CGC (7) RNGA (4) NGC (4) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (6)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)