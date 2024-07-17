Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (13)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search