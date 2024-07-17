Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price

