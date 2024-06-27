Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
