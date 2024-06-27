Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search