Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

