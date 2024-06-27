Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
