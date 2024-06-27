Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1783 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search