Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

