Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
