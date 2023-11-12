Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search