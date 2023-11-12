Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

