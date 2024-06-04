Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

