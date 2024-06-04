Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 797,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1794 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search