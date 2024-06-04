Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 797,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search