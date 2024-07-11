Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (12) XF (26) VF (11) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (9) VF35 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (3) BN (7) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)

