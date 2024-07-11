Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,235,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
