Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,235,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

