Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,009,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search