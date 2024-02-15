Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

