Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,009,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
