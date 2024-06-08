Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15700 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
