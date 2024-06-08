Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15700 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

