Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

