Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

