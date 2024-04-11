Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
