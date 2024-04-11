Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

