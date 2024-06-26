Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

