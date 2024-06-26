Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,910,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
