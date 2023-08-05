Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 8,555. Bidding took place May 24, 2019.

