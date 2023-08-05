Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,020,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 8,555. Bidding took place May 24, 2019.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

