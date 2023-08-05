Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,020,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 8,555. Bidding took place May 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

