Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (9) VF (5) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (2) F12 (1)