Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,450,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 2, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

