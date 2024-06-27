Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,450,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
