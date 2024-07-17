Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,421,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

