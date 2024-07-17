Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,421,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
