Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,840,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 480. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
