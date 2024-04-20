Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,840,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 480. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
