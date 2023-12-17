Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

