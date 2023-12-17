Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,536
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search