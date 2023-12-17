Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,536

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

