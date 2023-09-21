Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

  All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

