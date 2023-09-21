Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1)