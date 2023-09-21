Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
