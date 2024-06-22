Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 100621 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - May 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date May 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

