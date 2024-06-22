Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
1464 $
Price in auction currency 100621 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search