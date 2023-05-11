Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 - 47 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search