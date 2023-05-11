Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search