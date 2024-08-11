Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 - 47 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark АМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price

