Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
1342 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
