Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
1342 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search