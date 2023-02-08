5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (17) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) F15 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)