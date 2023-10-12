Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition G6 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1791 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search