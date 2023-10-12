Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition G6 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
