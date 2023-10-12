5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

