Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Small Eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,088,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

