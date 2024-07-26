Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Small Eagle
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,088,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
