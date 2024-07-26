5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 14,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (30) XF (39) VF (23) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (24) Service NGC (10) CGC (3) RNGA (8) ННР (5) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (18)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (5)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (16)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (17)

Russiancoin (16)

Tauler & Fau (1)

VAuctions (1)

Wójcicki (1)