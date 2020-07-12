Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 1829 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place March 27, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Arcas Numismatics LTD - November 27, 2021
Seller Arcas Numismatics LTD
Date November 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - February 26, 1999
Seller Coins and Medals
Date February 26, 1999
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" at auction Coins and Medals - December 18, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 18, 1998
Condition F
Selling price

