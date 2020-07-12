Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 1829 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place March 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Arcas Numismatics LTD
Date November 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search