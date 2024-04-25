5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (23) VF (37) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Hess Divo (2)

Holmasto (1)

Künker (25)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (3)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (2)