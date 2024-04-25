Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Avesta
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (25)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2016 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search