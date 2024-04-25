Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Avesta
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2016 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

