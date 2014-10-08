Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,141,819
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Avesta
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
20266 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
84365 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
