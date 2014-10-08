5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)