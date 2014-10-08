Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,141,819

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Avesta
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
20266 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
84365 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1778 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
