Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,271,358

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Avesta
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19028 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
46130 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

