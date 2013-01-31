Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,271,358
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Avesta
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19028 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
46130 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
