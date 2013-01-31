5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Royal Crowns (Swedish falsification)" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Avesta Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)