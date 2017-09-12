Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
100331 $
Price in auction currency 80000 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2016
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

