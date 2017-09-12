Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
100331 $
Price in auction currency 80000 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
