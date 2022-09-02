Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 1, 2022.


  
  
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

