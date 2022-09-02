5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 1, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)