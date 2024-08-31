Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
