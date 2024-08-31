Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search