Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
6806 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1791 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search