Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
4070 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2990 $
Price in auction currency 2990 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

