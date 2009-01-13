Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
4070 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2990 $
Price in auction currency 2990 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
