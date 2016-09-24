Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1784 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1784 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search